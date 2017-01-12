Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2016:

2,119 shares

€2,109,159.90

As a reminder, as of its implementation on June 1st 2016, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

€3,000,000.00

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

