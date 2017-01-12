GigaGate brings high-speed internet connection for the ultimate multimedia experience

Home networking specialist devolo has launched GigaGate, a new high-speed WiFi bridge that transmits a gigabit internet signal from a router to a secondary location.

With a transmission capacity of up to 2 Gbps, the bridge creates a precise WiFi connection that delivers fast internet speeds at key locations in the home, such as the living room, where smart TVs, streaming boxes, gaming consoles and other multimedia devices are located.

Simple set-up, maximum performance

The devolo GigaGate Starter Kit consists of two components: the Base and the Satellite. The Base is connected to the router using a network cable. Utilising high-speed WiFi in the 5 GHz band, the GigaGate Base automatically connects to the Satellite via beamforming and can achieve maximum transmission speeds of up 2 Gbps. Communication between GigaGate components is encrypted using WPA2, specifically AES 128-bit.

The Satellite, featuring a gigabit port and four multimedia ports (fast ethernet), provides ample capacity reserves and connection options for all internet-capable multimedia devices at the location of use. In addition, the Satellite offers 2.4 GHz WiFi at up to 300 Mbps for mobile devices including smartphones and tablets, making devolo GigaGate the ideal all-in-one solution for all your multimedia devices.

Home entertainment with the perfect internet connection

Streaming services like Google Play, Netflix and Amazon Prime make enjoying home entertainment more convenient than ever before. The home's multimedia corner requires a fast, stable internet connection for these services to reach their full potential. In many cases, a router's WiFi signal is not sufficient for enjoying high quality multimedia content free from interference.

devolo GigaGate closes this gap and delivers high-speed Internet precisely where it is needed. Additional Satellites are available separately and up to eight Satellites can be connected to a single Base, allowing multiple high speed internet locations within the home.

Price, availability and technical details

devolo GigaGate is now available in stores. The Starter Pack consisting of a Base and Satellite costs £219.99. An individual Satellite is available for the recommended retail price of £129.99. devolo provides a three-year manufacturer's warranty for all components. Additional information can be found at http://www.devolo.co.uk/article/devolo-gigagate-starter-kit/

