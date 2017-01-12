Hexagon Announces the Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and New President of PPM

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexagon AB, a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications, today announced the following organisational changes:

Gerhard Sallinger has been appointed new Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Hexagon and Mattias Stenberg has been appointed President of PPM.

Mr. Sallinger has served as President of Hexagon's PPM division since 2001. In his new role, he will lead efforts to strengthen Hexagon's strategic alliances to better exploit the synergistic opportunities that exist across its businesses.

Mattias Stenberg, who has served as Hexagon's Chief Strategy Officer since 2013, succeeds Mr. Sallinger as President of Hexagon's PPM division. Mr. Stenberg has been with Hexagon in different roles since 2009 and has played a vital role in strengthening Hexagon's strategic direction.

"With more than 30 years of service and commitment to PPM's mission, Gerhard is the ideal candidate for this role. He has led the organization through tremendous growth and has been fundamental in developing strong customer relationships among PPM's key accounts," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "As we look to the future, we remain focused on leveraging PPM's established technology leadership to open up new business opportunities and serve the growing needs of our customers. As a long-term member of Hexagon's group management team with knowledge and expertise across all aspects of Hexagon's businesses, Mattias is the ideal candidate to accelerate this expansion."

The organizational changes will be effective as of today.

