Paradigm & Anthem Announce ISE Debut

Canadian speaker manufacturer to exhibit at ISE 2017

Paradigm Electronics Inc., international leader in speaker design and manufacturing, is pleased to announce exhibition plans for ISE 2017. In their ISE debut, the Canadian company will showcase its broad range of advanced speaker designs in a brand-new booth, designed specifically for the upcoming show.

For 35 years Paradigm has crafted speaker solutions that continually offer stunning accuracy, a spacious soundstage with pinpoint localization, powerful, well-defined bass, and thrilling dynamics.

Paradigm's booth (#14 - B180) will have their stunning collection of specialty speaker products on display:

The entire range of Custom Install (CI) in-wall and in-ceiling speakers: CI Home, Pro, and Elite.

New in-wall LCR models, designed specifically for home theater applications.

in-wall LCR models, designed specifically for home theater applications. The new Garden Oasis Series-a scalable outdoor speaker system.

Garden Oasis Series-a scalable outdoor speaker system. The Premium Wireless Series, that combines Paradigm's innovative loudspeaker and amplifier engineering with state-of-the-art DTS® Play-Fi® wireless streaming technology for a whole-home music ecosystem.

wireless streaming technology for a whole-home music ecosystem. Prestige Series-a speaker lineup that's Crafted in Canada and combines new technologies with smart engineering, for astonishing performance at an incredible value.

and combines new technologies with smart engineering, for astonishing performance at an incredible value. Paradigm's award-winning, flagship speaker series: PERSONA - a showcase of vanguard materials and Paradigm's most advanced audio technologies, all entirely Crafted in Canada .

"ISE is a fantastic opportunity to meet with leaders across all verticals of the industry," said John Soden, Assistant Vice President, Paradigm. "We've introduced a lot of new products recently that leverage our advanced technology and exemplify our passion for great audio and we're looking forward to showcasing them at ISE 2017."

Anthem will be also be showcasing the award-winning third generation MRX Series of high-end multi-channel A/V receivers and AVM 60 pre-amplifier/processor, along with the recently announced STR Integrated Amplifier.

"Anthem has been receiving rave reviews for our current lineup of products and we're excited about the opportunity to showcase their full range of capabilities, including the recently added DTS:X upgrade," said Zoltan Balla, Director of Brand Management, Anthem.

Paradigm and Anthem will be located at booth #14 - B180. ISE 2017 will take place from February 7 to 10, 2017 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

About Paradigm

Since 1982, innovative design, advanced materials, in-house manufacturing and state-of-the-art engineering have made Paradigm an international leader in speaker design. With more than 400 industry awards for audio excellence and numerous rave reviews from around the world, Paradigm is committed to staying at the leading edge of speaker technology, consistently achieving the ultimate in sound for music and home theater.

For more information, please visit: paradigm.com

About Anthem Electronics

Anthem is a leading manufacturer of award-winning high-end home electronics for music, home theater and distributed sound systems, as well as the creator of industry-leading Anthem Room Correction (ARC). This proprietary software was created by Anthem's engineers to quickly and easily optimize audio for any listening space. For more information, please visit: anthemav.com

