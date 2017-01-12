According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial floor cleaner marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The janitorial services industry is experiencing fast growth in industrialized countries. The majority of the demand for these services are from the commercial sectors, which mainly comprise office buildings, municipal structures, and retail spaces. Additionally, the recovering economy is expected to cause an upswing, which will create a positive outlook. Thus, the growing janitorial services industry will be a key driving factor for the global industrial floor cleaner market.

Other important drivers impacting the market are the technological advances, rising travel and tourism, and growing construction in the non-residential sector. These factors combined are expected to push the industrial floor cleaners market to be valued at USD 3,801.4 million by 2021.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global industrial floor cleaner market into the following segments:

Floor scrubber

Vacuum cleaner

Floor sweeper

Power washer/pressure cleaner

Other

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global industrial floor cleaner market are discussed below:

Floor scrubber

"The industrial scrubber segment dominates the global industrial floor cleaner market. These scrubbers are extensively used to clean oil or grease, floor marks, dust particles, and light debris. With the increase in the adoption of technology in cleaning practices, end-users prefer to use natural and eco-friendly products. As these products provide effective results without using chemicals, the market for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to be driven by the rising emphasis on chemical-free cleaning," says Abhay Sinha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Scrubbers are mainly available in two types: walk-behind scrubbers and the ride-on scrubbers. The walk-behind scrubbers are expected to bring in more revenue, the demand for them being driven by their low-price structure. The industrial floor scrubber market in the US has gained momentum due to the rising adoption of these products in various end-user segments. The market for industrial scrubbers is forecast to reach USD 1,314.9 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period.

Vacuum cleaner

The vacuum cleaner segment of the market can be further segmented into upright, steam, robotic, and other types of vacuum cleaners. The vacuum cleaner segment has been steadily growing and is expected to reach market saturation soon. To retain market dominance, vendors are investing in R&D for introducing technologically advanced products that help them differentiate their products. Robotic vacuum cleaners are the latest addition to this market that is witnessing high adoption rates. Additionally, the demand for stick and upright vacuum cleaners grasps new demand due to improved functionality.

"The growing health and hygiene concerns among end-users are also driving the market for industrial vacuum cleaners. The forecast period is expected to witness the growth of business and adventure tourism, which will contribute to the growth of the hotel industry. Hotels use industrial vacuum cleaners, thus resulting in the growth and wide acceptance of industrial vacuum cleaners. The growing market in APAC and the rising tourism in India and Singapore will complement the immediate growth of this market segment," says Abhay.

Floor sweeper

The floor sweeper segment of the industrial floor cleaner market is expected to be valued at USD 675.6 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 3% through the forecast period. Technologically advanced product offerings from vendors in floor sweepers are expected to bring in a major part of the revenue generated from this segment. Magnetic sweepers, which is the latest product launched in this segment, are capable of sweeping away nails, screws, steel, and other metallic debris.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Hako

Nilfisk

Tennant

Tornado

