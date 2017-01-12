PeopleDoc grows SaaS revenue by 90% while achieving 100% client retention

French tech start-up goes global as HR tech market matures

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleDoc, the European start-up standout, grew its core business by 90% in its most recent fiscal year which ended December 31, 2016. The company expanded global operations and now has more than 500 clients using its solutions to provide app-like HR cloud services for 2.9 million employees in 165 countries. New or significantly expanded clients during the last year include BCD Travel, Biogen, Bureau Veritas, Canfor, Equinox, GoDaddy, IGT, EDF, Nestle, Omnicom Health Group, Total, Travelex, Solvay, Ubisoft and UMass Memorial. PeopleDoc also extended its perfect record of 100% client retention, a key measure of company health in the Software as a Service industry.

In 2016, PeopleDoc clients reported HR productivity gains of 30-80% and improved employee satisfaction. As enterprises have sought to reduce HR service costs and improve employee engagement, they are remaking their internal operations into digital service centers. The first wave of investment focused on implementing HR information systems to digitize employee data. Now companies are investing in HR Service Delivery solutions to use that data to provide employees efficient and personalized help while putting less stress on their HR resources. There is plenty of room for improvement: in a recent survey PeopleDoc conducted with Changeboard, 68% of HR leaders said their function still spends too much time on administrative tasks.

PeopleDoc growth was also fueled by the increasing popularity of user-friendly cloud solutions. By specifically designing for HR teams and end users, PeopleDoc solutions can be fully implemented in only eight to twelve weeks. Because HR teams can use PeopleDoc independently, they don't need to invest in customizing generic enterprise solutions or in ongoing coding, IT maintenance or hardware expenses.

With the growth of its client base, PeopleDoc has grown its ecosystem. It has documented integrations with more than 200 HR systems to share data and create more seamless processes for employees. PeopleDoc HR Service Delivery was a featured solution in the launch of the new SAP SuccessFactors App Center in Q4 2016. The company has expanded its relationships with HR consultants and systems integrators in 2016 including new relationships with Change Associates in the UK andwith HR Campus in Switzerland.

"With the new PeopleDoc platform, HR Campus is enhancing its portfolio of solutions to help HR departments in Switzerland," says Marek Dutkiewicz, CEO and founder of HR Campus."Fast and efficient HR processes, reduced lead time for employee requests and fully integrated HR document management are only some of the added values. This solution bridges an important gap in administrative HR systems of our clients."

PeopleDoc grew its employees to 165 adding offices or employees in Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Nordics. New executive hires included Edwin Neumann as Chief Financial Officer and Aimee Stone Munsell as Chief Marketing Officer, both based out of the global HQ office in New York.

An unusual story for the tech world, PeopleDoc began in Paris and grew next to North America before expanding into northern Europe. The company has raised $55M in capital making it one of the most funded startups in French history.

About PeopleDoc

