DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- BudCube Cultivation Systems (BCS), a subsidiary of Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) ("the Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, along with venture-partner United Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CNAB) announces the completion of construction and deployment of its first mobile testing and extraction laboratory.

The video can be viewed here.

The companies expect deployment of the laboratory to the West Indies on January 13, 2017.

United Cannabis Corp. has teamed with Jamaica-based Cannabis Research & Development and initiated a pilot program in collaboration with the Rastafari Studies Centre for Cannabis Research, University of West Indies, Mona, to establish protocols for the development of Ital Standards which will be used as a guide for the processing, cultivation and consumption of cannabis.

United Cannabis will work in collaboration with the Rastafari Studies Centre to support the activities of the DHAPA Association in accord with their broader objective of establishing an infrastructure for licensed Rastafari farmers and trainees to participate in the Jamaican marijuana industry. The Joint Venture's initial task will be to document and verify the genetics of the Centre's preliminary plantings, as well as provide guidance in the development of appropriate standards and training methods for future activities.

"We at United Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research and Development are extremely happy with the attention to detail CHIT showed throughout this project. We feel the option to drop ship a lab pre-made to our specifications will deliver a competitive advantage to our affiliates and partners," said CEO Earnest Blackmon.

"We are thrilled to execute and formally enter into this niche and position ourselves on firmer footing to take on more orders," said CHIT CEO Patrick Johnson.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) and BudCube Cultivation Systems USA is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of State and Local Laws and Federal Enforcement Policies and Priorities as it relates to Marijuana (as outlined in the Justice Department's Cole Memo dated August 29, 2013), and plan to proceed cautiously with respect to legal and compliance issues. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that the companies will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan. Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of the companies, Federal, State or Local legal action or changes in Federal Government Policy and/or State and Local Laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation was formed to advance the use of cannabinoids in medicine through research, product development and education. The Company is dedicated to improving the lives of patients through the creation of products using only the highest quality genetics, purest extractions and most effective protocols possible. The Company's A.C.T. Now Program and patent-pending Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable physicians and patients to design, implement and monitor effective therapy protocols.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us

About BudCube Cultivation Systems

BudCube Cultivation Systems USA ("BCS") has developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable, Controlled Environment Cultivation Technology that serves as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as any other plant species. Coupled with a real estate development and property management business model, BudCube Cultivation Systems can position itself anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal. BCS provides cultivation solutions for commercial application. It offers cultivators quick entry into a fast growing market at a price point that is very attractive when compared to the traditional construction and cultivation solution. BCS features a business model unparalleled in the industry and stands to benefit greatly as more and more market participants seek to gain entry into this sector.

For more information, visit www.budcube.com

About Cherubim Interests Inc.

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit: www.cherubiminterests.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Cherubim Interests, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

(844) 842-8872

pjohnson@cherubiminterests.com



