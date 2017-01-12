ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Registration is now open for the 2nd Bi-Annual Quality Show, being held October 24-26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. This event is the only tradeshow focused exclusively on quality manufacturing and will offer engineers and managers responsible for quality in the manufacturing process for automotive, aerospace, consumer products, electronics, medical devices, machinery, appliances, and more two high-profile keynotes and an interactive tradeshow floor with dozens of education sessions and networking opportunities. Registration is now open for The Quality Show at, www.qualityshow.com.

"We were thrilled with the positive feedback and support following our launch event in 2015 and planning for The 2017 Quality Show is in full swing," said Darrell Dal Pozzo, Group Publisher of Quality Magazine. "Our mission continues to be to provide a forum exclusive for users, buyers and suppliers of quality technology, equipment and products to network, learn and conduct business. We are looking forward to offer expanded show floor hours and additional quality-focused education in 2017."

The exhibit hall will be open: Tuesday, October 24 - 1:00pm - 7:00pm; with a Welcome Reception held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on the floor, open to all attendees and exhibitors; Wednesday, October 25 - 10:00am - 5:00pm; and Thursday, October 26 - 10:00am - 3:00pm.

80% of the show floor is already sold, with over 100 exhibitors that will showcase the latest test, measurement & inspection equipment, and services & software that can improve quality in your manufacturing planning, including Platinum Sponsor Mahr, Silver Sponsor BSI, Bronze Sponsor InnovMetric, and Collaborative Partners UL and CMSC. To learn about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Education will be another key component of The Quality Show offering two high-profile Keynotes by Matthew Napoli, VP of In-Space Operations for Made in Space, and Harry C. Moser, Founder & President of Reshoring Initiative®. In addition to the keynotes there will be a dozen free 30-minute education sessions in the Learning Theaters located in the exhibit hall by Coordinate Metrology Society (CMSC), DISCUS Software, Mahr, Zeiss Industrial Metrology, BSI and more!

The Quality Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com

