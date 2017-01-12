

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has released a new report that says zero-rated video services offered by AT&T and Verizon may violate the agency's open internet rules.



According to FCC's report, AT&T's DirecTV Now online video service and Verizon's FreeBee Data 360, which allows the companies to pay carriers to exempt their data count from customers' data caps, violates the agency's open internet rules.



'These sponsored data offerings may harm consumers and competition by unreasonably discriminating in favor of downstream providers owned or affiliated with the network providers,' says Wheeler.



Net neutrality law prohibits Internet service providers from discriminating against any online content. However, the zero rating practices seems to violate these rules.



AT&T exempts usage of its DirecTV Now video service from customer data allowances, which according to Wheeler creates a disadvantage for other mobile video streaming services.



