Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global plastic processing machinerymarket presents a highly competitive landscape for all the players operating within the market. The market is dominated by international players as it is a capital-intensive sector. The vendors are experiencing significant demand from the packaging and consumer electronics industry. There has been a substantial shift in the eating habits of developing countries, such as India and China, where the growing urban population has given a thrust to the packaging industry.

"It is expected that the growing demand for packaged food as well as other end-user offerings like automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer products, will continue to increase in urban population," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead unit operations analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that factors such as safety, sustainability, reliability, ease of operations, cost-effectiveness, and customization, direct the end-users to choose a product. Plastic processing machinery manufacturers rank high on catering to end-user needs for safety, reliability, and ease of operations.

Technavioheavy industrymarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ARBURG

The company is a leading manufacturer of injection molding machines (IMMs) for plastics processing. It offers hydraulic, electric, hybrid, and vertical IMMs and accessories and peripherals. The company also provides robotic systems, including linear robotic systems, six-axis robots, and pickers. Also, ARBURG offers spare parts and services, such as consulting, training, support, customer center, and tips and tricks.

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Husky Injection Molding Systems is one of the leading manufacturers of IMMs, serving the plastics industry. It pioneers in manufacturing the most comprehensive range of injection molding equipment consisting of machines, auxiliaries, molds, hot runners, and integrated systems. The company also offers value-added services that include factory planning, development, system integration, customer training, and complete asset management.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries is well-known for its expertise in technological innovations and developing equipment incorporated with the latest technology. Its business operations range from manufacturing equipment and infrastructure to R&D promoting various technological advancements. The company's R&D department has concentrated its focus on fine mechatronics and systems technologies. This has helped the company to gain a foothold in the field of developing precision control devices and key components.

JSW

JSW is involved in the production, engineering, assembly, sale, and installation of steel and machinery products. It caters to various sectors in the energy industry, including oil refining, wind power generation, electrical power generation, and natural gas. The company offers the following products, blow molding machine (BMMs), compounding extruders, spinning extruders, and IMMs.

Milacron

Milacron provides services, technologies, and plastic processing equipment. It also offers temperature controllers, hot runner systems, mold bases, and auxiliary equipment. Milacron Plastics Machinery supplies three primary machinery applications, namely injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion.

