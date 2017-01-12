Has BIOC Stock Topped Out?Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) has had a very eventful week. Following a press release on Monday announcing that the company secured an in-network provider agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, BIOC stock shot up by nearly 166% in 48 hours.But on Thursday, the fortunes of BIOC stock turned for the worse as the company fell 21.7% in a correction.There's no singular reason in the news that led the stock to drop, meaning it is more than likely a correction by the market to account for.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...