This research service presents a detailed analysis of the truck market in Turkey and focuses on medium and heavy duty truck segments. This study assesses the market from 2012 to 2021. The market has been segmented by tonnage and axle type, and covers the key models, average product-price range, and vehicle specifications in the various segments. Information related to regulations and Mega Trends that are affecting the truck market have also been analyzed; they are supported by market drivers and restraints for the truck sector.

Truck parc and export regions have been discussed to provide an estimate of finance options and truck fleet distribution. Strategic recommendations and future expectations for OEMs in this market have also been depicted.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology Mega Trends Affecting the Truck Market Legislations and Regulations Truck Parc Truck Market Overview Fleet Sales Distribution Market Drivers and Restraints Medium Duty Truck Outlook-Turkey Heavy Duty Truck Outlook-Turkey

