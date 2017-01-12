The MEDICREA Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announces its 2016 annual sales.

€ millions 2015 2016 Year to date September 2016 20.9 21.6 +3% 4th Quarter 6.9 7.8 +13% TOTAL 27.8 29.4 +6% Variations in foreign currency rates had no significant impact on 2016 annual sales.

Group Sales reached a total of €29.4 million in 2016, generating a 6% growth compared to the previous year. 4th quarter sales increased 13% compared to the same period of 2015, in line with the accelerated adoption of Medicrea's patient-specific UNiD™ technology, notably in the United States where for the entire year the number of surgeries performed with personalized rods implants have increased by 106% compared to 2015.

The 1,000th UNiD™ Rod milestone was achieved in November (almost 1,100 surgeries performed by the end of the year) closely tracking the launch of the company's Lifetime Warranty on UNiD™ Rod constructs.

Next publication: 2016 annual results published March 29, 2017, after market.

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com

MEDICREA specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine. Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is an SME with 160 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, MEDICREA is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

