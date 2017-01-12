According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global polyacrylamide marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global polyacrylamide market from 2017-2021.

This research report titled 'Global polyacrylamide Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to grow to USD 7,061.5 million by 2021, with APAC contributing almost 50% of this revenue. This region will remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market through the forecast period. Mineral processing industries and wastewater treatment segments create the highest demand for polyacrylamides in APAC.

The increasing demand for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) in the oil and gas industry is one of the major driving factors for the polyacrylamide industry. With growing energy consumption, the oil and gas industry are using advanced techniques to maximize the output of available oil wells and fields. In order to achieve this, companies make use of polymer-enhanced oil recovery techniques to trap free oil present in the reservoir.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global polyacrylamide market into the following segments:

Anionic polyacrylamide

Cationic polyacrylamide

Non-ionic polyacrylamide

Anionic polyacrylamide

"Anionic polyacrylamides carry a negative charge, which makes them a suitable option to pick positively charged particles such as clay and sand. They are mainly used in dust control, crop dusting, furrow irrigation, hydro-seeding, construction projects, landscaping, and mining applications. Anionic polyacrylamide compounds show no aquatic toxicity, which makes them safe for use in soil and water conservation," says Ajay Adikari, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for plastics, polymers and elastomersresearch.

Anionic polyacrylamides are also used in mining and metallurgy applications, where they promote solid-liquid separation and reduce environmental pollution and the overall production cost. In the coal industry, anionic polyacrylamides are used as flocculants and coagulants to improve the separation of coal from impurities. Additionally, these compounds are also used as thickening agents in the petroleum, cosmetics, and paper and textile pulp industries, and the paper industry where they are used as retention aids and dry strength agents. These applications will significantly drive the market in the forecast period.

Cationic polyacrylamide

Cationic polyacrylamides carry a positive charge and can attract and bind to negatively charged particles such as organic waste materials. This makes them suitable to be used in animal waste treatment, wastewater plants, and purification of drinking water. It also finds applications in mining and paper processing industries. Since these compounds are hydrophilic in nature, they are soluble in water but not soluble in organic solvents, which makes them suitable for use in breweries and alcohol, sugar, monosodium glutamate, and meat manufacturing companies.

Cationic polyacrylamide is also used in the paper industry as an additive to aid in retention and enhances the strength of the paper. It also works as an effective dispersant in paper production. It also finds application in the treatment of textile printing and dyeing wastewater due to the presence of negatively charged particles in this wastewater.

Non-ionic polyacrylamide

"Non-ionic polyacrylamides are high molecular weight polymer compounds with low ion exponent. These non-ionic compounds are hydrophilic in nature and thus can effortlessly dissolve in water. They are commonly used in flocculation, thickening, film forming, dispersal, bonding, and stabilizing. These polyacrylamides are predominantly used in the treatment of wastewater, municipal sewage, and mineral ore processing," says Ajay.

In coal washing, non-ionic polyacrylamide compounds are used in the separation of coal and sedimentation of coal dust and coal slurry. These compounds help enhance recovery rates of coal dust particles and improve the filtration rate. Also, since it is safe on aquatic flora and fauna, it can be used in the treatment of acidic wastewater and sewage. The applications in these industries will drive market segment through the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

BASF

Kemira

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical

SNF Group

