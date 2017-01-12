

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A waiver allowing retired Marine Corps General James Mattis to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's Defense Secretary easily cleared a Senate committee on Thursday.



The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 24 to 3 in favor of the waiver, with Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., voting against the bill.



The waiver is required because Mattis retired from the military in 2013, and U.S. law requires a retired officer to be out of uniform for at least seven years before he can assume the role of Defense Secretary.



The full Senate could vote on the waiver as early as Thursday afternoon, with the bill being fast-tracked to allow President-elect Donald Trump to sign it into law on Inauguration Day.



Some House Democrats have expressed opposition to the waiver after the Trump transition team canceled Mattis' scheduled appearance before the House Armed Services Committee, but the bill is still expected to be approved.



The vote by the Senate Armed Services Committee came shortly after the panel completed its hearing on the retired general's nomination.



During the confirmation hearing, Mattis took a hard stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he accused of trying to break up the North Atlantic alliance.



'I'm all for engagement, but we also have to recognize reality and what Russia is up to,' Mattis said. 'There's a decreasing number of areas where we can engage cooperatively and an increasing number of areas where we're going to have to confront Russia.'



The comments from Mattis come even though Trump has spoken positively of Putin and indicated a willingness to work with the Russian leader to restore U.S.-Russian relations.



Mattis also appeared to be at odds with Trump regarding the nuclear deal with Iran, with the retired general saying the U.S. must live up to its commitments. Trump has promised to rip up the agreement.



