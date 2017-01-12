LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. (OTCQB: BDIC) (the "Company"), a preeminent manufacturer and provider in the criminal monitoring space, including a state-of-the-art wireless ignition interlock device, is pleased to announce that as of January 11, 2016 the company had completed production, assembly, quality assurance, and added 150 units of the BDI 747 to the company's inventory.

Back-order demand from the company's distributors is very high. This high demand resulted in all 150 machines being packaged, shipped and leased the same day. BDIC anticipates that an additional 650 machines will be completed and readied at our headquarters within the next two weeks and the company anticipates materially leasing those additional units immediately upon delivery. This amazing demand is a direct result of our distributors doing an aggressive job capturing market share, thus achieving success at a quick pace.

BDIC, in preparation of our expansion to cover the entire state of Tennessee with our ignition interlock services, has representative from our company meeting with Tennessee officials today, January 12th 2017. Tennessee currently has almost 6,000 interlocks on the road and has some of the toughest ignition interlocks laws in the country.

Thank you for you continued support. Remember Every Shareholder of BDIC Contributes to Keeping the Roads safe for Sober Motorists.

