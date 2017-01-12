Technavio's latest report on the global toilet seat marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005426/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global toilet seat market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global toilet seat market is expected to grow to USD 5.36 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 6% through the forecast period. APAC comprises the largest regional segment, taking up 45% of the total market share. High-tech and smart toilets from Japan contribute a major part of the revenue generated from this segment.

Based on end-users, the global toilet seat market can be divided into residential and non-residential segments. In terms of revenue, the residential segment leads the market and accounts for 55% of the market (2016 figures). The growth in the residential building construction is a major factor driving the end-user segment. Home improvement and refurbishments are also generating more demand for toilet seats with the growing number of residential buildings including independent homes and condominiums.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55639

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global toilet seat market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in demand for toilet seat assistive devices

Growth of housing and home improvement markets

Demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats

Increase in demand for toilet seat assistive devices

"Assistive devices for toilet seats are made especially for differently-abled people and people over 60 years. The manufacturers of such products are continuously modifying toilet seats to give adequate features and space, catering to these target population. Additionally, raised toilet seats aid the caregivers to provide quicker assistance without any stress to the users," says Sarah Haque, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

The challenges faced in daily activities due to the increase in chronic diseases among people who are over 60 are increasing the demand for nursing facilities and short stay post-acute care. Japan, the US, and countries in the European Union are all witnessing a shift in the age demographic, which will raise the demand for toilet seat assistive device market.

Growth of housing and home improvement markets

The behavior of the residential segment will impact the performance of the global toilet seat market, which currently holds over 55% of the market. The recovery of the housing market in various economies and the increasing consumer spending on home improvement and remodeling projects are the key impetus for the consumption of toilet seats. The global home improvement market includes maintenance, repair, and renovation projects undertaken by residential consumers.

The demographic shift towards bigger numbers, consumer spending patterns, the do-it-yourself (DIY) trend and increased focus on sanitation are some of the key drivers aiding in the growth of the home improvement segment of the toilet seat market. Also, the introduction of newer technologies that will help achieve sustainable gains and address the lack of access to clean toilets in developing countries is another key factor to be considered.

Demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats

"Customized toilet seats that are germ resistant are the latest trend in the global toilet seat market due to the increasing awareness about health and hygiene. The demand for these toilets comes from individuals with high net worth and consumers with high income. The demand for customized and germ-resistant toilet seats is due to the fear of transmission of contagious diseases on using the public toilet seats," says Sarah.

Vendors like Kohler, TOTO, and other companies in the sanitary ware business have introduced intelligent toilet systems that include antimicrobial agents, to ensure hygienic and sterile systems, thereby, ensuring safety and health of the user. The antimicrobial agents protect the toilet seats from stain-causing bacteria, making the toilet seats germ-resistant and safe. The adoption of such toilet seats will increase in developed economies, which will bring in significant revenue to the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Toilet Tank Market 2017-2021

Global Electric Hand Dryers Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Bathroom Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like furniture and home furnishing, health and wellness, and lab equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170112005426/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com