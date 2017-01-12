

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was higher Thursday, rising above $1200 an ounce for the first time since November.



However, gold failed to hold that benchmark amid mixed signals on interest rates from a number of Federal Reserve officials.



One Fed member said he favored three rate hikes in 2017, another wants two, while another said one rate hike would be most appropriate.



The trio of Fed speeches took place ahead of remarks tonight from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



Markets were in a cautious mood all day amid concerns about the political transition between Obama and Trump.



In economic news, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the first week of 2017 rose by 10,000 to 247,000.



Feb. gold gained $3.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,199.80/oz, after rising near $1210 earlier in the day.



March silver was up 6.2 cents, or 0.4%, to $16.89 an ounce.



