Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. appoints Dave Sauber as vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced the appointment of Dave Sauber to the position of vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations, effective Feb. 1. Sauber, 53, comes to MPC after having retired from Shell Oil Company as vice president of Human Resources Policy, Benefits & Services for Shell's business in the U.S.



"It is a pleasure to welcome Dave to Marathon Petroleum's executive team," said MPC Chairman, President and CEO Gary Heminger. "His extensive human resources experience in our industry adds tremendous depth to our human resources organization as we execute our succession plans for the corporation's continued long-term success."



Sauber will report to Rod Nichols, MPC's senior vice president of Human Resources and Administrative Services.



During his 27 years at Shell, Sauber held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, starting as a human resources analyst in the company's exploration and production organization. After also working in the company's refining and chemical businesses, he served in management positions at Shell's Norco, Convent, and Deer Park refineries. In his role as human resources and industrial relations manager for Shell, Sauber was the lead negotiator for the oil industry national oil bargaining with the United Steelworkers International Union in 2012 and 2009. Sauber was appointed vice president at Shell in 2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Central Michigan University and a master's degree in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,500 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



