QS Reveals the World's 250 Top Business Schools

LONDON, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QS Quacquarelli Symonds today released the QS Global 250 Business Schools Report 2017. The analysis recognizes the top institutions for both employability and academic standards across all major world regions and classifies them in four quadrants. Schools excelling at teaching, research and employability place in the 'Global Elite' quadrant.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140618/691283 )





Schools excelling at teaching and producing leading research place in the 'Top-Tier Research' quadrant; while schools excelling in employability place in the 'Top-Tier Employability' quadrant; The remaining institutions enter the mid-tier, or 'Superior', quadrant; 12,125 MBA employers and 8,376 academics contributed to QS's own analysis.

Key findings include:



North America

Harvard Business School remains North America's best MBA provider based on both employability and academic standards;

remains best MBA provider based on both employability and academic standards; The Wharton School ranks 2 nd regionally for academic performance, and 3 rd regionally for MBA graduate employability;

regionally for academic performance, and 3 regionally for MBA graduate employability; The Graduate Business School at Stanford University ranks 2 nd regionally for employability, and 3 rd regionally for academic performance;

ranks 2 regionally for employability, and 3 regionally for academic performance; In total, 22 North American schools place in the Global Elite quadrant, which contains those MBA providers achieving exceptional scores for both Academic performance and graduate employability. Eighteen are American; four are Canadian.

Europe

London Business School remains Europe's leading business school;

remains leading business school; INSEAD of France ranks 2 nd for both indicators;

ranks 2 for both indicators; HEC Paris ranks 3 rd for graduate employability; the University of Cambridge's Judge Business School follows LBS and INSEAD for academic standing;

for graduate employability; the Judge Business School follows LBS and INSEAD for academic standing; Sixteen European institutions feature in the Global Elite quadrant. This group is comprised of business schools from France (3), Germany (1), Italy (1), the Netherlands (1), Spain (2), Switzerland (2), and the United Kingdom (6).

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region boasts five Global Elite institutions: two from Singapore , two from Australia , and one from India ;

region boasts five Global Elite institutions: two from , two from , and one from ; INSEAD's Singaporean satellite campus leads the region for employability; it is followed by the AGSM MBA Programs ( University of New South Wales ) and Melbourne Business School ( University of Melbourne );

) and Melbourne Business School ( ); A Singaporean business school is also the region's best for academic performance: the NUS Business School ( National University of Singapore ). The Melbourne Business School ranks 2nd, while the AGSM MBA Programs ranks 3rd.

Latin America

Two Latin American business schools join the forty-five Global Elite schools: EGADE Business School and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile .

Other observations

The University of Cape Town GSB leads the Middle East & Africa region for both indicators.

The full report can be found here .

