MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Remploy subsidiary was awarded a spot in Region Six (Wales) on the Umbrella Agreement for the provision of Employment and Health Related Services (UAEHRS). The UAEHRS is a framework that is expected to be used by the U.K. Government for the provision of certain employment and health services, including some contracts for the new Work and Health Programme.

As part of the organizations selected for the framework, Remploy may now bid as a prime contractor for contracts that are procured through the UAEHRS framework in Wales, where the business has a long-standing and successful presence under such programs as Work Choice. Remploy is a leading provider of specialist employment services for people with disabilities and health conditions in the U.K. Since 2010, Remploy has found more than 100,000 jobs in mainstream employment for people with a range of physical, sensory and learning disabilities, mental health conditions and other disadvantages.

Richard A. Montoni, Chief Executive Officer for MAXIMUS, commented, "We are pleased to secure a spot on the highly competitive UAEHRS framework. While we had hoped to secure a greater number of regions on the framework, there will be companion opportunities that are available to MAXIMUS.This includes subcontracting partnerships that we are already working on. More importantly, the U.K. Government continues to devolve responsibility down to the local authorities and we currently anticipate that some of the Work and Health contracts will be directly procured by certain local authorities outside of the framework. With several contract awards already in place for fiscal year 2017 and a healthy pipeline of opportunities, our U.K. human services business remains well-positioned over the long term."

