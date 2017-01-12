MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.fireeye.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.

