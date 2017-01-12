Ditch Your 2016 Mascara--The Best Lash Enhancer In The World Just Got Even Better

Reintroducing: Younique Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes+, Your Favorite Social Media Beauty Product

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 12,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Women all over the world have fallen in love with the lash-enhancing miracle that is Younique Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes+. The formula that was featured on The Doctors, InStyle, Yahoo! Beauty and surely took over your Facebook timeline just got even better! NewBeauty Magazine said the current formula, "Creates serious length, volume and drama." And the Suncoast View reviewed 3D Fiber Lashes+ saying, "You can make a fake lash with this stuff-it's amazing!" Now your favorite social media beauty product can provide up to a 500% increase* in average lash volume against bare lashes with just one coat of gel, fibers, gel-it's sure to be an instant favorite!

The original lash enhancer skyrocketed Younique Products' global beauty brand to the top of the direct selling industry and has evolved into something unreal. While the name may be the same, everything from the Transplanting Gel to the 3D Fibers and applicator has been recreated from the ground up, increasing average lash volume by up to another 100% over the current formula. Younique Presenters are already experiencing the lash effect of this newly renovated beauty product, and they're taking over timelines across the globe with their amazing results!

Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes+ became available to the public on January 2, 2017, and sold nearly 90,000 lash enhancers in the first 24 hours! Contact your local Younique Presenter for advice on achieving unbelievable results with this new formula.

Since its inception in 2012, Younique has been committed to developing beauty products that combine innovative science with the best ingredients nature has to offer. The Transplanting Gel formula helps provide ultimate adhesion with conditioning and moisturizing effects. The new 3D Fibers are made of Nylon fortified with squalane, the essential ingredient in Younique Royalty Uplift Beauty Serum, to provide a nourishing base for smoother coating. Nature. Love. Science-Younique's product development mantra creates perfection in the new Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes+.

* Averaged results observed in independent laboratory testing, when compared against bare lashes. Two coats provide up to a 900% increase in average volume.

About Younique

Younique is an international beauty brand with a mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world through high-quality products that encourage both inner and outer beauty and spiritual enlightenment while also providing opportunities for personal growth and financial reward. Our goal is to provide beneficial and innovative products that women can ultimately trust and feel confident using every single day. Younique is the first direct sales company to market and sell almost exclusively through the use of social media in 10 global markets. Learn more about Younique and Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes+ at www.youniqueproducts.com.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456582/Younique_MascaraCollage_English.jpg

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456652/younique_Logo.jpg