Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the completion of a key delivery milestone at the V.C. Summer AP1000 plant site, with placement of the first steam generator for Unit 2. The steam generator, including the integral reactor coolant pump casings, weighs more than 600 metric tons and is approximately 24 meters long and six meters in diameter. It was set in the Unit 2 nuclear island on Jan. 10.

"The steam generator is the second major nuclear steam supply system (NSSS) component to be installed at V.C. Summer Unit 2, following placement of the reactor vessel at the end of August," said Jeff Benjamin, Westinghouse senior vice president, New Plants and Major Projects. "This achievement opens up the reactor coolant loop piping work front and marks a significant milestone in the overall delivery of the plant."

The AP1000 plant steam generators, which transfer heat from the reactor vessel to create the steam that drives the plant's turbine generator, are based on a proven design with multiple enhancements. The enhancements include material and design features such as improved anti-vibration bars and a primary-side channel head that provides easy access for robotic tooling to improve plant performance and maintenance.

Westinghouse is constructing the two AP1000 units at the V.C. Summer site for South Carolina Electric Gas Company. Two units also are being delivered at Georgia Power Company's Vogtle 3&4 site in Waynesboro, Ga. Meanwhile, the world's first four AP1000 units are nearing completion at the Sanmen and Haiyang sites in China, with commissioning tests underway for the lead units at each site.

