JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight Line Driver James Moore of Magnolia, Texas has been selected to be one of 20 captains on the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) 2017-2018 America's Road Team, an "elite group of professionals who serve as trucking industry ambassadors." Moore works at Saia's Houston facility. He began his career at the company in 1997.

The announcement was made after the final round of the selection process, which was held January 8-10 in Arlington, Va. A panel of industry officials and trucking news media judged the finalists on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry's messages and overall safe driving record.

"We could not be more proud of James," stated Saia Director of Safety Karla Staver. "Everyone at Saia has been pulling for him to make the team. I don't think they could have selected a better individual to represent us or the industry."

Over the next couple of years, the team captains, as they are called, will tour North America in ATA's Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag emblazoned Volvo featuring a truck driving simulator. The captains, who will continue their work as full-time truck drivers at their respective carriers, will, according to the ATA, "speak candidly about the life of an American truck driver, the important role trucking plays in the delivery of critical goods and the safety-first mentality held by all professional truck drivers."

"James is a veteran driver who is a terrific, professional employee," said Staver. "We are so excited that his hard work has been recognized. It is a wonderful accomplishment."

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2015 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 148 terminals in 34 states and is home to the industry-exclusive Customer Service Indicators and Xtreme Guarantee. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3098480

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3098483



For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations Coordinator

Phone: 770-232-4069

E-mail jjump@saia.com



