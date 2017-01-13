BUILD Series Offers Fans An Immersive Experience With Today's Hottest Stars and Influencers in Downtown Manhattan

Today, AOL opened its new, state-of-the art livestreaming studio, The BUILD Studio a fan-first, live experience for consumers located at 692 Broadway in New York City. The new BUILD Studio encompasses 13,412 square feet and is designed to shoot in 360º video, furthering AOL's commitment to providing consumers with an immersive live experience.

The BUILD Series, a global cultural platform, puts fans closer to today's culture by connecting the most compelling, interesting and influential creators in the world with their fans. The series, produced in New York City and London, will stream 75+ live events per month with more than four hours of live programming each day at aol.com/BUILD.

"Building brands people love is our mission and AOL is launching the world's first dedicated to live digital studio on the street in the media capital of the world NYC," said AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. "The world's best talent and brands now have a place where digital meets physical and culture meets code and the BUILD Studio represents the future of media experiences and we hope to see you there live."

The new BUILD Studio raises the bar -- providing an immersive, interactive and intimate experience, helping fans engage with some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, music and business. BUILD Series guests will take questions from the live audience or from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. Fans can also download the new BUILD Series app today on iOS and Android to watch live interviews, submit questions to the talent, browse clips and set reminders for upcoming events.

"The BUILD Series is all about creating a fan-first experience," said BUILD Series Executive Producer Suzanne Lindbergh. "No one brings you closer to pop culture in such an immersive way. This evolutionary and new BUILD Studio gives us the opportunity to innovate storytelling and share the best thought leaders across the industry."

The BUILD Series is available across platforms and devices including on aol.com/BUILD, the BUILD Series app on Apple TV, podcasts in the iTunes store and Google Play and on Fios1 Network. Select events are accessible on Sony Playstation and Facebook Live. Additionally, together with the City of New York, NYC Life Channel 25 part of NYC Media, the official broadcast network and media production entity of the City of New York plans to regularly feature locally-focused content from the BUILD Studio this spring. In celebration of the opening of the BUILD Studio, the City of New York declared January 12, 2017 "AOL BUILD Studio Opening Day" in New York City.

The BUILD Series is Executive Produced by Suzanne Lindbergh and produced by AOL's in-house team. The new studio is a state-of-the-art, multi-camera, street-level live production facility, featuring multi-source broadcast fiber transmission, audio mastering, multi-location acquisition and broadcast technology. The BUILD Studio is one of few studios with this technology.

The BUILD Studio is slated to host Neil Patrick Harris, Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, J.K. Simmons and James McAvoy within the first week of opening. To date, BUILD has drawn Oscar winners and nominees like Julianne Moore and Ryan Gosling, Grammy winners such as Elton John and John Legend, Tony winners like Kristin Chenoweth, Olympic athletes including Lindsey Vonn, renowned chefs like Mario Batali, best selling authors such as Nicholas Sparks, and fashion designers like Rebecca Minkoff, among many others.

Visit aol.com/BUILD to watch live and to find out how to be part of the hottest experience in town at the BUILD Studio.

ABOUT THE BUILD SERIES

The BUILD Series is a cultural platform created to connect the most compelling, interesting and influential creators in the world with their fans and audiences, featuring the biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business, as they share the stories behind their projects and passions. Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions. It all happens several times a week from The BUILD Studio at 692 Broadway in Manhattan, and live-streamed at aol.com/BUILD.

ABOUT AOL

AOL is a media technology company with a mission to connect consumers and creators through open marketplaces. With over 500 million monthly global consumers, AOL uses data to disrupt content production, distribution and monetization. The company connects publishers with advertisers across its global, programmatic platforms, tapping into Microsoft inventory and original content brands like TechCrunch, The Huffington Post and MAKERS. Within its mobile advertising network alone, AOL has a reach of roughly 800M users. A subsidiary of Verizon, AOL is shaping the digital future.

