Quad core processor enables enterprises to take full advantage of SD-WAN and LTE advanced networks

Cradlepoint, the global leader in software-defined, cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband, announced today the immediate availability of the new COR IBR900 series routers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With an embedded Category 6 modem for LTE Advanced, 802.11ac Wave 2 support, and a quad core processor, the IBR900 series is designed for the most demanding in-vehicle and M2M/IoT applications that require near-Gigabit speeds for both Ethernet and WiFi.

Cradlepoint extends its leadership in 4G LTE networking by improving on features of the market-leading COR IBR1100. The COR IBR900 delivers enterprise-grade networking functionality in a high-performance, compact, ruggedized routing platform. Deployment examples include in-vehicle networks, M2M and IoT, primary connect for pop-up stores and events, and industrial applications in manufacturing, agriculture, and utilities.

"Enterprise and public sector agencies are embracing cloud, mobile, and IoT technologies to achieve more agile and efficient network operations," said Jim Duffy, senior analyst for the Networking Channel at 451 Research. "With the release of the COR IBR900 platform, Cradlepoint continues to leverage its 4G LTE leadership to deliver software-defined, cloud-managed network solutions specifically for M2M/IoT and mobile environments."

Managing the purpose-built COR IBR900 with Cradlepoint's NetCloud platform greatly reduces IT overhead for maintenance and troubleshooting, significantly decreasing the need for machines and vehicles to be "out of service". The NetCloud platform leverages Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) technologies, providing IT staff a zero-touch solution for network deployment, real-time configuration changes, firmware updates, status monitoring, and alerting. The combined Cradlepoint solution allows customers to meet the needs of hardened in-vehicle use, and a broad range of M2M and IoT applications.

"Cradlepoint's NetCloud platform combined with the new COR IBR900 solution enables businesses to do more with less," said Ian Pennell, chief marketing officer. "Cradlepoint is committed to providing secure, reliable, and scalable network solutions to connect people, places and things to ensure our customers can worry less about their networks and focus more on meeting their business goals."

Cradlepoint's introduction of the COR IBR900 series routing platform further extends Cradlepoint's market leadership in Enterprise-grade LTE routers.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company's 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. More than 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.

