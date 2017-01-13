LEXUS RC F GT3



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - LEXUS GAZOO Racing will introduce its LEXUS RC F GT3 in the GT3 category races in Japan and the United States starting from the 2017 season.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_LexusRC113.jpgLEXUS RC F GT3The LEXUS RC F GT3 was developed based on the RC F, the automaker's high-performance coupe, specifically to compete in the GT3 category races, a worldwide popular customer racing category.Following the car's debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the world's three great endurance races, from Thursday, January 26, to Sunday, January 29, 2017 (U.S. time), Lexus will enter two vehicles each in races held in Japan and the U.S. during the 2017 season. In the U.S., the vehicle will compete in the GTD category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series under 3GT Racing, and in Japan, it will compete in the GT300 class of the SUPER GT series under LMcorsa.Senior Managing Officers of Toyota, Tokuo Fukuichi (Lexus International President), and Koei Saga (TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Factory Chief Officer and Technical Director) commented on the introduction of the LEXUS RC F GT3.Tokuo FukuichiPresident, Lexus International"Lexus is embracing new challenges as a luxury lifestyle brand as it strives to inspire customers with amazement and excitement that exceed the imagination. Our decision to enter in customer motorsports will both refine the performance of our high-performance F models and give our customers an amazing experience."Koei SagaChief Officer and Technical Director, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Factory"I'm pleased that we are able to introduce the LEXUS RC F GT3 in the GT3 category, which represents the highest level of customer racing. The first step is to place four cars in races in the U.S. and Japan, but in the future we will nurture our RC F GT3 into a model that is loved by worldwide customers."LEXUS GAZOO Racing will put more focus on participatory motorsports with the production model-based LEXUS RC F GT3 racecar, strengthen the performance image of the Lexus brand and offer surprise and excitement to an even larger audience worldwide.About ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.