

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BNY Mellon announced that Jeff McCarthy has joined the company in the newly-created role of Chief Executive Officer, Exchange Traded Funds, and will report to Frank LaSalla, Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon's Global Structured Products and Alternative Investment Services business.



In his role as CEO, Exchange Traded Funds, McCarthy will lead and execute the long-term strategy to drive growth in BNY Mellon's ETF business. As part of this mandate, he will play a critical role in the successful enterprise-wide delivery of comprehensive ETF solutions to the marketplace, and work to further develop long-lasting partnerships for BNY Mellon in the ETF industry.



McCarthy joins from NASDAQ, where he was Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Product Listings & Trading, having led the strategy and business execution of the Nasdaq Exchange Traded Product Listing (ETP) and Trading Market. Prior to his role with NASDAQ, McCarthy was Head of Global ETF Products and Co-Head of ETF Trading & Investor Services in Asia Pacific for Citigroup. Earlier in his career, McCarthy was Global ETF Product Head for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he created the firm's global ETF service model.



