A single property investment management platform offers new efficiency for the British international property investor and asset manager

Commercial property investment specialist Avignon Capital will use a single technology platform throughout its European portfolio when it adopts cloud-based Yardi Voyager 7S as its new asset management and fund accounting platform.

"Avignon is in a growth period, and as the company continues to expand we required a new efficient software solution. Voyager gives our team and managing agents throughout Europe a single platform that replaces multiple spreadsheet-based software solutions. This approach to asset management and property and fund accounting will enrich our business with stronger data ownership and reporting services," said Patrick Flaton, chief financial and operating officer for Avignon Capital.

"Along with increasing transparency, Voyager will help fund managers, fund administrators and property managers supporting Avignon's widely dispersed portfolio improve their reporting, analysis and asset management service capabilities," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi

About Avignon Capital

Avignon Capital is a European property investment and asset management business based in London's West End. Avignon's core markets are the United Kingdom, Germany, the Nordics and Spain. Avignon's clients include private investors, family offices and the listed Cubic Property Fund. As of Q4 2016, Avignon's AUM was €650m, with 103 properties across five countries in its portfolio. For more information, visit http://avignoncapital.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.yardi.com/eu.

