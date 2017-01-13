Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81 3 3210 2171 Facsimile: +81 3 5252 7705

TOKYO, Jan 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation reached a basic agreement with AES Corporation and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which distributes electricity in Northern and Northwestern Delhi, to develop an energy storage demonstration project in India. The project will be concentrated in the grid sectors operated by TPDDL.Under the partnership, MC and AES will establish a 10 MW energy storage system at TPDDL's facilities. Administered jointly by the three companies, the energy storage system will contribute to stabilizing the grid network, which delivers power to over 7 million customers across the region. The project will be implemented using Advancion(1), the cutting-edge energy storage technology developed by AES Energy Storage, a subsidiary of AES.The Indian government has been undertaking a number of initiatives aimed at curbing chronic electricity shortage while at the same time reducing green-house gas emissions and improving air quality. One approach has been the proactive use of renewable sources such as wind and solar energy. However, the energy secured from these natural sources is not yet sufficient to fill demand-supply gaps or provide the stability required for the grid network. In light of this, electricity storage systems have proven to be a valuable option as they provide a back-up of energy supply, which addresses these and other concerns, including the risk of power outages caused by overloading at peak periods. The outlook for electricity storage systems is therefore very positive.This project will not only serve to demonstrate the contribution that advanced Advancion technology can make to stabilizing electricity grids, but it will also lay the groundwork for MC to develop projects of this nature successfully in India and in other parts of the Asia and Oceania region. More broadly, the introduction of Advancion in the region is likely to have a positive impact in terms of increasing the use of renewable energy, reducing costs related to power transmission and distribution, and lowering the volume of green-house gas emissions.(1) See this press release issued by Mitsubishi Corporation in February 2016 for more about its partnership with AES for the sale of Advancion technology across the Asia and Oceania region.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. With over 200 bases of operations in approximately 80 countries worldwide and a network of over 500 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of nearly 60,000 people. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.