SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/13/17 -- The University of Nottingham, founding member of the UK's Russell Group (the equivalent of the Ivy League schools in the US), will celebrate its latest class of 27 graduates from its Master of Business Administration degree programme at a commencement dinner in Singapore this evening.

Offered in partnership with PSB Academy, Singapore's best private education institution*, the postgraduate degree programme will see 27 students graduate from the University of Nottingham. Amongst whom, 19 students will receive a Master in Business Administration and eight of them will receive a Master in Business Administration in Finance.

These graduates from the Nottingham School of Business will receive a globally-recognised Top 12 MBA for Responsible Business Education (Corporate Knights Better World MBA Ranking 2016), before Harvard Business School (13), and Stanford Graduate School of Business (18). The assessment ranks graduate business programs according to their effectiveness in integrating sustainability into the education of future business leaders. This ability to assimilate sustainable practices into core business strategies has become increasingly pertinent among corporate brands, in line with the Singapore government's advocacy for smarter and greener businesses as part of the $1.5 billion, 15-year Sustainable Singapore Blueprint launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2014.

Graduates from the programme feel confident about their future prospects as they start the year with a sense of newfound vigour upon completing their MBAs. Chan Fang Yih, who majored in finance, topped his MBA cohort this year, and looks forward to exploring a new role and opportunities in the finance industry. "Investment in education has equipped us with the right tools and knowledge and more importantly, holistic perspectives in business management, which will help one become a more nimble team leader and adaptable problem-solver to face future challenges," says Fang Yih, who has accumulated years of experience in the engineering industry.

"Today marks a most significant point in a major chapter of our graduates' lives, and we are all very proud of their achievements. The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide rated us last year as The University of the Year for Graduate Employment -- and that is testament to the reputation and calibre of our graduates from across the world. We hope that through their achievements, and as their careers further develop, that they will become effective business leaders that make a positive difference to the global community," says Professor Graham Kendall, Provost and CEO of The University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus.

As part of their expansion with a new 100,000+ square foot "Academy of the future" in the heart of the city this year, PSB Academy welcomed its postgraduate students to the new campus in September last year. In anticipation of greater demand for its brand of industry-ready courses, PSB Academy is planning to nurture more future leaders in its new facility that boasts MBA seminar rooms equipped with advanced video conferencing and other teaching technology to facilitate learning and interaction when it fully opens in May 2017.

"PSB Academy remains a proud partner of The University of Nottingham and we look forward to deepening our partnership, to revolutionize the way management education is conducted, together, and take the Nottingham experience into the future in our Future Academy at Marina Square," says Dr Tan Boon Leing, Head, School of Postgraduate Studies, PSB Academy.

*PSB Academy was conferred 2016 Best Private Education Institution in Singapore (Icons of Learning Awards, Business Excellence and Research Group)

About PSB Academy

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as Singapore's Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy is known today as "The Future Academy", with an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the real-world.

The Academy was this year conferred "Best private education institution in Singapore" by the Business Excellence and Research Group, and "Best private education institution for Engineering" by CareerBuilder Singapore. It hosts over 11,000 local and international students in its slate of certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes every year.

PSB Academy voluntarily commissions reputable external research firms to conduct graduate employment surveys as one of several key measures of graduate outcomes. Last year, idstats research consultancy found that around nine in 10 local/ international students found perm/temp employment within six months of graduation; six in 10 benefitted from pay raises and/or career progression; and that graduates took 2.1 months on average to find employment.

PSB Academy is situated at two campuses in Singapore: PSB Academy Delta and PSB Academy City Campus at Marina Square. Learn more at: www.psb-academy.edu.sg.

