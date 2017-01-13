

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports increased at the sharpest pace in nearly two years in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Exports climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 4.8 percent gain in the previous month. The measure has been rising since June 2014.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the strongest since January 2015, when exports had risen 6.6 percent.



In November, exports grew mainly from natural gas, petroleum products and transport equipment, the agency said.



At the same time, imports rose at a stable rate of 4.0 percent annually in November.



