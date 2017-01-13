Clas Ohlson Increase Sales in December 2016

INSJÖN, Sweden, Jan 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sales increased by 9 per cent in December to 1,210 MSEK (1,114). In local currencies, sales increased by 4 per cent.

Compared with the same month previous year, the net store portfolio was expanded by 8 stores. At the end of the period, the total number of stores was 213.

Sales were distributed as follows:

Countries, MSEK Dec

2016/17 Dec

2015/16 Percentage

change

Percentage

change,

local currency



















Sweden 513 495 +4 +4









Norway 506 431 +18 +7









Finland 148 133 +11 +6









Outside Nordic countries* 43 56 -23 -17

1,210 1,114 +9 +4

*Effected by store optimization in the UK.

Total sales during the first eight months of the fiscal year (May to December 2016) increased by 5 per cent to 5,838 MSEK (5,540). In local currencies, sales increased by 5 per cent.

The third quarter interim report 2016/17 will be published at 07:00 CET on Wednesday 15 March 2017. The report will be presented on the same day at 08:30 CET in Clas Ohlson's store at Drottninggatan 53 in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, please contact:

Sara Kraft Westrell,

Director of Information and Investor Relations,

Phone +46-247-649-13

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 am CET on 13 January 2017.

