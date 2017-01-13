Regulatory News:

NextStage (Paris:NEXTS), an investment company, listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (FR0012789386, NEXTS) specialised in long-term investments in medium sized companies, announces today its financial publications agenda for the year 2017.

March 3, 2017: Net Asset Value and 2016 Annual Results

May 24, 2017: Net Asset Value, first Quarter 2017

June 8, 2017 : Annual Shareholders' Meeting

September 13, 2017: Net Asset Value, second Quarter 2017 and 2017 1 st Half Year Results

Half Year Results November 22, 2017: Net Asset Value, third Quarter 2017

This financial calendar is for indicative purposes only and NextStage could change its publication dates should it deem it necessary. NextStage's publications are generaly released before French market opening.

About NextStage

NextStage is an investment company, founded in March 2015 and specialising in Mid-Sized Companies ('MSCs'). It provides access to a category of unlisted assets which are hardly accessible and offer growth and potential. Its investments consist of equity capital with little or no leverage, and with no time limits, together with visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage relies on the know-how and strength of the NextStage AM management company, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has already made eight investments as of December 31, 2016. It benefits from venture-capital company tax arrangements. The Company's share capital is held by top rank investors such as Artémis, Téthys, AXA, Amundi, etc. NextStage intends to draw up an ambitious plan, the objective of which is to accelerate the growth of leading MSCs around four fundamental trends resulting from the Third Industrial Revolution, namely: the economy linked to the value of our emotions and the quality of the customer experience; the on-demand and sharing economy; the industrial internet; and positive growth (or green growth).

For further information, please go to www.nextstage-ipo.com or to info-investor@nextstage.com

