

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that almost 4.3 million passengers passed through FRA in the month of December, up 3.9 percent from last year.



FRA's Cargo traffic was strong in the month, growing 7.6 percent to 188,635 metric tons, driven by the recovery in world trade and a rise in demand for exports in the Euro zone stimulated by the weak euro, as well as the ongoing dynamic growth of the German economy.



Maximum takeoff weights shrank by 0.5 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons in December 2016, while the number of aircraft movements remained stable at 33,941 takeoffs and landings.



In the year 2016, FRA served a total of 60.79 million passengers, down 0.4 percent. Without weather and strike-related flight cancellations, passenger numbers would have risen by approximately 0.4 percent. FRA's cargo throughput advanced 1.8 percent to some 2.15 million metric tons in 2016.



Airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio reported mixed results in 2016. A total of 1.4 million passengers used Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city, down 2.3 percent.



Lima Airport in Peru reported growth of 10.1 percent in passengers. Combined, the two Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast welcomed 4.6 million passengers, a 21.5 percent surge in traffic.



In Turkey, the country's security situation as well as strained relations with Russia had a dampening effect on tourism and corresponding leisure air traffic. As a result, Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera experienced a 30.9 percent decline in traffic.



Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said, 'Particularly in view of the recovery in passenger traffic towards the end of 2016, we are optimistic about the year ahead. In 2017, we will strengthen the low-cost segment and expect our traffic to grow again here in Frankfurt.'



