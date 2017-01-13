Palo Alto Networks Brings Cybersecurity Insights to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Leadership is Key to Preventing Cyber Breaches and Maintaining Trust in the Digital Age

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the next-generation security company, today announced that its CEO Mark McLaughlin and vice chairman and Japan chief security officer (CSO) William Saito, will bring a unique perspective on addressing current and future cyber concerns to the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, taking place 17 - 20 January, 2017, with the theme of responsive and responsible leadership.

Given continued dependence on digital systems that enable a connected lifestyle, cyberattacks pose a fundamental risk to our way of life, requiring a coordinated and collective response from industry and government.

To effectively address this risk, responsive and responsible leaders must focus their organizations' cybersecurity efforts on automated prevention of attacks, cyber education and process improvements. Only by doing this is it possible to raise the cost to adversaries, and decrease the likelihood of a successful attack, thus maintaining trust in the digital age.

QUOTE:

"Cybersecurity is a global concern that is touching individuals in every corner of the world. It is essential that leaders participate in the cyber dialogue and respond collectively with actionable ideas that address aspects ranging from people and process to technology. A holistic approach is the only way to transition from a reactive to preventative security posture, maintain trust in our digital ecosystems, and support economic development."

- Mark McLaughlin , chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

