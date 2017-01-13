TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ramen boom overseas in recent years, Sammy Networks Co., Ltd. started distributing on Jan. 12, 2017, the English version of its popular smartphone ramen shop management game "Ramen Tamashii," which has hit five million downloads in Japan, simultaneously for iPhones (through the App Store) and Android devices (through the Google Play Store) under the title of "Ramen Soul."

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M104225/201701127858/_prw_OI7fl_212rrksr.png)

- Service logo (Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M104225/201701127858/_prw_OI6fl_v0Ihh5HR.png)

- Distribution URL

For iPhones (App Store)

https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1164300862?mt=8

For Android devices (Google Play Store)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.sammynet.next.ra0002

- Types of charges: Free of charge for basic play, item charges

Ramen Soul is a Japanese favorite ramen restaurant management game. In Japan, over 5 million users. The hit restaurant game Ramen Soul is now available for smartphones. The ultimate in ramen shop management. Combine noodles, soup and toppings to create your own unique dishes. Over 1,000 ingredients. Start with a small stall and work up to the number one ramen shop on the planet.

About Sammy Networks Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo

President: Takayuki Kawagoe

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sammy-networks-starts-distributing-ramen-soul-english-version-of-its-popular-smartphone-ramen-shop-management-game-ramen-tamashii-with-over-5-million-downloads-300390710.html