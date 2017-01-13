All Star Minerals Plc - Quarterly Update

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

Quarterly Update

The board of All Star provides its quarterly update.

Investment Opportunities

Since the last quarterly update as announced on 2 September 2016, there has been continued focus on two opportunities for the Company.

Whilst at this time there can be no guarantee as to the outcome of these opportunities, it provides an indication that the board is proactively looking to advance All Star.

NQ Minerals Plc Stake

All Star maintains its holding of 5,521,545 shares in NQ Minerals Plc ("NQ"). The board of All Star notes progress made by NQ in the last quarter and continues to be encouraged by the developments.

On 29 November 2016, NQ announced that it has appointed Daniel Stewart & Company Plc as Corporate Broker and Financial Advisor and its intention to move to a Standard Listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

01473-722768

NEX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880