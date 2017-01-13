With reference to the press release issued by Immunovia AB at 18:35 CET yesterday on January 12, 2017, the trading in the shares of Immunovia AB (IMMNOV, ISIN code SE0006091997, order book ID 115966) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 08:45 CET followed by continuous trading from 09:00 CET.



