INGENICO: Ingenico deploys its secure omnichannel payment acceptance solution throughout Carrefour's network

Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, was chosen by Carrefour Group for its secure and nexo-certified payment acceptance solution, which will consolidate all of Carrefour's in-store and online transactions.

The successful initial pre-deployment phase which started in 2015 has confirmed the new solution's ability to manage the traffic of over one million daily transactions. Carrefour has entrusted Ingenico Group with operating a secure, omnichannel, centralized and SEPA-certified payment acceptance solution across all its stores in France and Spain.

Ingenico Group will provide Carrefour Group with a flexible PCI DSS-compliant solution designed for fast time-to-market deployments combining:

the Lane/5000, the new smart terminal from the Telium Tetra range, dedicated to retailers, PCI PTS 4.x certified and embedding HTML5 technology to deploy interactive services at the point of sale,

Ingenico's centralized in-store payment solution, secured with certified Point-to-Point encryption (P2PE) and fully compliant with the latest nexo standards,

Ingenico's online payment services, with the appropriate local payment methods and fraud management capabilities.

'Carrefour is the first retailer to deploy a nexo payment solution on such a large scale, Europe-wide. We are pleased that they have selected us to drive their strategic move towards cross-border and multi-channel acquiring solutions across Europe,' said Jacques Behr, EVP Europe & Africa, Ingenico Group. 'This partnership is a great example of our ability to leverage our deep geographical coverage as well as our in-store and online payment networks for the benefit of merchants.'

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com/) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

