DDM examines the possibility to issue senior secured bonds

DDM Treasury Sweden AB (NGM: DDM1), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, announces that DDM Debt AB (publ) being a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), has mandated Carnegie to examine the possibility to issue a senior secured EUR denominated bond to refinance existing bonds within the DDM Holding Group and to acquire more debt portfolios. The transaction is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

This is information which DDM Treasury Sweden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 a.m. CET on 13 January 2017.

