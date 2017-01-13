

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp., the nation's largest drug-store chain, announced Thursday a cheap generic alternative to Mylan's Epipen auto-injector for life-threatening allergies. CVS has joined with Impax Laboratories to offer the generic epinephrine auto-injector at cash price 80% lower than EpiPen.



The less-expensive epinephrine auto-injector, an authorized generic for Adrenaclick manufactured by Impax, is available at a cash price of $109.99 for a two-pack, the lowest cash price in the market, the company noted. This is compared to a two-pack price of $649.99 for Epipen and $339.99 for the authorized generic for EpiPen.



CVS said the authorized generic for Adrenaclick is a Food and Drug Administration -approved device with the same active ingredient as other epinephrine auto-injector devices.



The critical lifesaving medication is available starting Thursday nationwide in the company's more than 9,600 pharmacies.



Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy, said, '...we recognized that there was an urgent need in the marketplace for a less expensive epinephrine auto-injector for patients with life-threatening allergies.'



The company noted that nearly 150,000 people signed on to a petition last year asking for a lower cost epinephrine auto-injector option.



Mylan has been facing a widespread outrage from lawmakers and the public after the company implemented sharp price increases for EpiPen to over $600 from about $100 in 2008 after it acquired the product in 2007. Mylan in December last year launched its authorized generic for EpiPen for half the price.



President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday had made fresh attacks over skyrocketing drug costs.



Cary Sennett, President and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, said, 'We're encouraged to see national efforts to make epinephrine auto-injectors more affordable and more available to Americans across the country. Partnerships that increase access to vital medications are key in helping those suffering from life-threatening allergies.'



