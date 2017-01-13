sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BioGaia's Probiotic to be Launched in Thailand

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGaia has signed an exclusive agreement with Abbott for the rights to commercialize BioGaia products in the area of paediatrics and gastroenterology in Thailand. The products will be co-branded under BioGaia and Abbott brand. Launch of the products is planned to 2017.

BioGaia primarily focus on paediatrics, gastroenterology and oral health and the probiotic products are available in around 90 countries.

"We have a strong focus on growing our Asian business and I am very pleased that BioGaia's products will be available in another important country in the region. Based on the positive experience we already have in collaborating with Abbott in Latin America, I look forward to a successful launch of our products with Abbott in Thailand as well", says Axel Sjöblad, Managing Director, BioGaia.

This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08 am CET on 13 January 2017.

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact

Axel Sjöblad, Managing Director, BioGaia: +46 8 555 293 00

