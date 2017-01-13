Publishing of YIT Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on February 3, 2017

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- YIT Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2016 will be published on Friday, February 3, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, approx. 06:00 a.m. BST). The stock exchange release and the presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.yitgroup.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

YIT will arrange a news conference on February 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, at 08:00 a.m. BST) at YIT's head office, Panuntie 11, 00620 Helsinki, Finland. The event is in English and targeted for analysts, portfolio managers and the media. Welcome!

Webcast

The news conference and presentation by the President and CEO of YIT Corporation Kari Kauniskangas can also be followed through a live webcast atwww.yitgroup.com/webcast. The live webcast starts at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) and a recording of the webcast will be available at approximately 12:00 noon (EEST) at the same address.

Conference call

The news conference can be participated also through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 9:55 a.m. (EEST), to number+44 20 3194 0552.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English. At the end of the event, the media has the opportunity to ask questions also in Finnish.



Annual Report and Financial Statements

YIT Corporation's Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2015 will be published on the company's website on week 8.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070,hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Hanna Jaakkola

Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution:NASDAQ OMX, principal media,www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates better living environment by developing and constructing housing, business premises, infrastructure and entire areas. Our vision is to bring more life in sustainable cities. We want to focus on caring for customer, visionary urban development, passionate execution and inspiring leadership. Our growth engine is urban development involving partners. Our operating area covers Finland, Russia, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. In 2015, our revenue amounted to nearly EUR 1.7 billion, and we employ about 5,300 employees.Our share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.yitgroup.com

CONTACT:

