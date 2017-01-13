Innovative Pricing and Content Bundling Boost Growth Opportunities for Pay TV, Video on Demand, and IPTV in Africa

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary webinar

WHEN: 25 January 2017 TIME: 16:00 (14:00 GMT) LOCATION: Online, with complimentary registration PRESENTERS: Naila Govan-Vassen, Senior Industry Analyst, Digital

Transformation, Frost & Sullivan

Deepti Dhinakaran, Research Analyst, Digital

Transformation, Frost & Sullivan

The pay-television (TV), video on demand (VOD), and internet protocol television (IPTV) services market is growing rapidly as significant internet penetration and smartphone adoption in Africa alter the manner in which consumers view content. Growth will be augmented by the availability of cheaper digital terrestrial television (DTT) services, data-saving video consumption options, and attractively packaged triple-play services. Africa's large population and demographics make it a highly attractive market for new and existing participants.

"It is critical for market participants to gauge viewership trends, price sensitivity, and technical requirements while offering their services," said Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Research Analyst Deepti Dhinakaran. "Besides offering competitive pricing and the right mix of content, innovation characterized by multi-platform and multi-screen support will be crucial in defining the market leader in the next five years."

Join our Frost & Sullivan analysts to:

Preview a comparison of the African broadcasting market with developed markets

Explore the African digital television market landscape in terms of technology, rate of adoption, as well as competitive market positioning of key pay TV providers

See a snapshot of the convergence of competition across entertainment and telecommunications markets

Discover key growth trends and growth opportunities across pay TV, VOD, IPTV, and triple-play services markets

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

