

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output grew at a slower pace in November, amid a stagnation in the services activity, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The working-day adjusted output rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following 2.6 percent growth in October, which was revised up from 2.1 percent.



Primary production, which includes agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing, grew 3 percent. Secondary production that includes manufacturing and construction rose 6 percent.



Services activity, which comprise hospitality sector, transport and business activities, real estate, renting and research services, financial services and public services, remained unchanged..



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output declined 0.3 percent from the previous month.



