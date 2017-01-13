Aktia Bank plc Changes in company's own shares 13/01/2017 at 9.30 a.m.



Aktia Bank plc has on 12 January 2017, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 48,313 series A own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments mainly for the earning periods 2012-2013, 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 under the share-based incentive scheme to 16 key persons included in the share-based incentive scheme.



For more information about the share-based incentive scheme, see Aktia's Annual report 2015, page 22.



Following this divestment, the company's holding of own shares amounts to:



Series A 136,356 ----------------- Series R 6,658 -----------------



The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc on 12/04/2016 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on divestment of own shares held by the company e.g. for implementation of the company's remuneration programme.



