Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave reorganises; results fully on track

As we continue to make improvements in order to be most effective towards the market and at the same time improve efficiency and lower the cost base, Wereldhave today announces a substantial reorganisation in the Group office and the Dutch organisation.

Our guidance for 2016 remains unchanged and our occupancy in the Netherlands again improved in Q4 2016.

Further details will be disclosed at the publication of the full year results 2016, on February 3rd 2017.

2017-01-13_Press Release Wereldhave reorganises results fully on track (http://hugin.info/134202/R/2070788/778204.pdf)



