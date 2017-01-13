

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased at the fastest pace since late 2012, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices increased 2.8 percent in December from prior year, the biggest rise since October 2012, when prices climbed 3.1 percent.



This was the third consecutive rise in wholesale prices. Prices had gained 0.8 percent in November and by 0.5 percent in October.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices moved up 1.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise in November.



In 2016 as a whole, wholesale prices decreased 1 percent from 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX